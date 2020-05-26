New York Stock Exchange Trading Floor Reopening Today

The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopens today, after two months of all-electronic trading because of the coronavirus.

The floor will look a lot different than it has, with only a quarter of the usual number of traders allowed to return to work.

The few traders on the floor will have to wear masks, follow strict social distancing rules, and avoid using public transportation. They’ll be screened and have their temperatures taken as they enter the building.

The most photographed trader o Wall Street, Peter Tuchman tested positive for coronavirus.

The New York Stock Exchange trader, who calls himself the “Einstein of Wall Street” on his Instagram page, revealed the diagnosis with the picture of a Corona Extra beer bottle and an emoticon of hands joined together.

Stock futures are on the rise because of optimism over the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up over 300 points. There were also positive signs for the Nasdaq and S&P 500. Wall Street was silent on Monday because of Memorial Day