New York’s Coronavirus Death Rate Declines for First Time in Two Weeks

An additional 594 New Yorkers have died from the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

While still significant, that number actually represents the state’ first daily decline in many days, as hospitalizations also dropped.

By comparison, he reported 630 fatalities on Saturday, which was the worst day in New York’s fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 4,159 New Yorkers have died out of 122,031 confirmed cases, says Cuomo, who continues to advise people to be cautious.

“The coronavirus is truly vicious and effective,” he said in his now-daily Albany press briefing. “It’s an effective killer.”

As far as the reasoning behind the decrease in the number of deaths, Cuomo suggested that his state is now be reaching the disease’s apex, which could be more of a leveling out as opposed to a sharp peak.

I wish I could promise New Yorkers this will be over soon. I can't. Here's what I can promise. I will continue to give you the facts and I will make decisions based on science and data. New Yorkers deserve nothing less. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 5, 2020

“The apex could be a plateau and we could be on that plateau now,” he said, adding that the trajectory should become clearer this week.

A total of 574 new hospitalizations were reported in New York on Sunday, as compared to 1,095 on Saturday and 1,427 on Friday.

The last time that fewer than 600 new hospitalizations were reported in the state was on March 22, with 586.

“That’s partially a function of more people being discharged,” Cuomo said. “And that’s great news.”