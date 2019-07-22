Newborn left on the doorsteps of an apartment in Orlando

Authorities in Orlando are currently searching for the person who left a day old infant on the doorsteps of an apartment.

The infant was left at the Willow Key Apartments in the 5500 block of Arnold Palmer Drive on Saturday around 10:00 am.

According the infant was found on a residents doorstep wrapped in only a t-shirt.

The resident told officials that she left for work and received a call from a neighbor about an infant crying, however, she is unsure who would have just left an infant on her doorstep.

The infant was taken to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children where authorities say he is in good health but now officials are searching for the child’s parents.

Authorities are also reminding the public that unwanted newborns can be taken to a hospital or to a fire station up to 7 days old without criminal repercussions.