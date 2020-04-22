Newly-released Police Photos Show Andrew Gillum’s Hotel Room Scene

Miami Beach Police on Wednesday released body camera video, photos, and the 911 call from the night when they found former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in a hotel room with another man who was being treated for a possible drug overdose.

Ernesto Rodriguez, the police department’s public information officer, said in an email sent with the photos and documents that much of the body camera footage was redacted because state law keeps footage confidential when it id taken in a place where privacy is expected.

“Accordingly, the City of Miami Beach has redacted certain portions of those body camera recordings provided (and has also completely redacted another body camera recording) which were taken entirely within the interior of a hotel room,” Rodriguez wrote.

The incident occurred March 13 at a hotel on West Avenue.

The crime scene images show open pill bottles with pills scattered around, as well as a messy bed, beer bottles, duffel bags, clothes on the floor, and three small bag containing a white substance, which is suspected to be narcotics.

Gillum, according to the police report, was “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”

He later admitted that he had too much to drink at a wedding.