Newly-wed from Iowa Dies in First Ocean Swim off Crescent Beach

From newly married to widowed in three days after the groom is swept out to sea in a deadly rip current off north Florida.

An Iowa seminary student honeymooning in Florida drowned when he was swept out to sea on his first time in the ocean, officials said. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Dalton Cottrell, 22, drowned while swimming Tuesday at Crescent Beach.

His 22-year old wife said she tried to pull him from the water, but he was panicking and she let go.

A paddle-boarder finally reached Cottrell and brought him to shore where the life guard performed CPR unsuccessfully.

His grieving wife told deputies that “never did I think I would be a wife and a widow so quickly.”