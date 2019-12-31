Newlywed Carly Pearce hilariously documents her red-tape-riddled name change ordeal

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAFollowing her marriage to fellow country star Michael Ray in the fall, Carly Pearce has officially changed her last name -- but it wasn’t easy.

This week, Carly took to social media to vent about the ordeal. “Y’all. I underestimated how difficult it is to change your maiden name,” the singer wrote in her Instagram stories on Monday. “Lawd give me patience today and wine tonight.”

Like many newlywed women before her, Carly was horrified to find out just how difficult and tedious it is to make the official switch to a new last name. On Tuesday, she shared an update on Twitter.

“Update: After 8 HOURS of running all over Nashville, I officially changed my name,” she wrote, adding a tongue-in-cheek threat to her new husband. “You are never allowed to divorce me because I can’t go through that again. Ladies, y’all feel me?”

Carly and Michael tied the knot in early October of 2019. They waited to honeymoon until the end of the year, after their 2019 touring schedules came to an end and the charts closed in Nashville. In December, the newlyweds headed to Sandals Resort in Jamaica to celebrate.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.