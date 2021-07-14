Newlyweds Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani skipped the honeymoon and headed back to work

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding day may have been a picture-perfect romantic day, but they’re not extending the festivities. According to People, the couple is forgoing a honeymoon and getting back to their busy lives.

“They’re both very, very busy this year with work,” explains an unnamed source, “and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding.”

Blake and Gwen tied the knot on July 3 in an intimate ceremony on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, where the country superstar and his pop icon bride built a chapel just for the occasion.

But both members of the couple have plenty of work to keep them busy for the remainder of the year. According to People, they’ve returned to Los Angeles, where Blake will resume filming Season 21 of The Voice, on which he serves as a coach. He’s also gearing up for the resumption of his Friends and Heroes Tour later in 2021.

Meanwhile, Gwen is at work on her fifth studio album and prepping for a Las Vegas residency that resumes in the fall.

Blake and Gwen first met on the set of The Voice and got married after five years of dating. Over the course of their relationship, they’ve released multiple duets, including hit country singles “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

