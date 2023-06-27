“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis has his sixth #1

Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis has notched his sixth career #1 with “Next Thing You Know.”

The romantic ode was written by Jordan, Greylan James, Josh Osborne and Chase McGill, and is his fastest-rising single to date.

“This song has been a special one since the day I wrote it with…To Greylan, Josh, and Chase, thank y’all for writing this one the way it needed to be written, which was not the traditional way that leads to songs being recorded,” Jordan wrote in his latest Instagram post. “Thank you Paul (DiGiovanni) for hearing a work-tape of this tune in the studio and then turning it into what you hear today…”

“Thank you Country radio for continuing to support my music and giving me my 6th #1 song,” he continued. “Thank you MCA Nashville for being my biggest champions from the start…And to my fans, y’all don’t know how grateful I am for y’all in making this song what it is…Much love, and cheers to ‘Next Thing You Know’ being #1.”

“Next Thing You Know” is featured on Jordan’s latest album, Bluebird Days. Out now, the 17-track set also includes the chart-topping hits “What My World Spins Around” and “Buy Dirt” with Luke Bryan.

