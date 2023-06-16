“Next thing you know,” Jordan’s 3rd child is here

ABC

Jordan Davis and wife Kristen‘s third child was born this week.

“God is good! My son Elijah Patrick is in the world,” Jordan announced on Instagram Thursday, June 15, alongside a photo of his newborn’s tiny hand. “His momma did incredible in getting him here and we hope to get him home to his brother and sister soon.”

Elijah Patrick Davis weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 22 inches long. He’s now the youngest sibling to 3 1/2-year-old sister Eloise and 21-month-old brother Locklan.

Jordan first shared the news of his wife’s pregnancy in February in a video that opened with him singing a line of his latest single, “Next Thing You Know.”

“Next Thing You Know” is currently in the top three and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.