NFL Commissioner volunteers to go without salary amid coronavirus pandemic

Financial impacts of the coronavirus have reached the NFL in form of pay cuts and furloughs.

According to a memo issued to league employees, NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, has given up his salary temporarily.

Goodell reduced his $40 million annual salary to $0 earlier this month.

The league is also implementing reductions in base salary for league staffers beginning with the pay period ending May 22. The reduction will be 5% for workers up to the manager’s level, 7% for directors, 10% for vice presidents, 12% for senior vice presidents, and 15% for executive vice presidents.

Some staffers will also be asked to take furloughs.