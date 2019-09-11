NFL Star Antonio Brown Accused of Sexual Assault in Florida Lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida, a woman claims Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions after the wide receiver hired her as a personal trainer.

The 1_Complaint says that Brown — in three separate incidents, two in June 2017 and another in May 2018 — sexually assaulted a woman named Britney Taylor, a gymnast whom he met while they were attending Central Michigan together and whom he later hired as a trainer.

The lawsuit was filed one day after Brown, 31, became a Patriot following a brief, turbulent tenure with the Oakland Raiders that ended when he requested his release last week. Late Tuesday night, the Patriots issued a statement saying that the N.F.L. planned to do its own investigation of the accusations against Brown.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” said a statement from Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

The Pats signed Brown last weekend after the Oakland Raiders cut the four-time All Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.

The New England Patriots will be back at practice today but it’s uncertain whether the newly-signed wide receiver will be on the practice field.

The defending Super Bowl champs had the day off Tuesday, the same day a woman filed suit against Brown, accusing him of sexually assaulting her.