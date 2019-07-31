NHC: The Tropics are Heating Up

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is keeping a close eye on two tropical waves.
A disorganized cluster of storms located over the northeastern Caribbean is being given just a 10% chance of growing stronger but it could be a rainmaker for parts of Florida by this weekend.


The second system just emerged off the coast of Africa and forecasters give it a 50% chance of developing in the Atlantic over the next five days.
The next named storm will be Chantal.

SHARE