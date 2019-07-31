NHC: The Tropics are Heating Up

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is keeping a close eye on two tropical waves.
A disorganized cluster of storms located over the northeastern Caribbean is being given just a 10% chance of growing stronger but it could be a rainmaker for parts of Florida by this weekend.
The National Hurricane Center 2-Day Graphical #Tropical #Atlantic Outlook: https://t.co/RftG75M6t5 #HurricaneSeason2019 #tropics pic.twitter.com/d5R06SnA0h
— Chuck Copeland (@NCHurricane_com) July 31, 2019
The second system just emerged off the coast of Africa and forecasters give it a 50% chance of developing in the Atlantic over the next five days.
The next named storm will be Chantal.