NHC Tracking Three Areas of Concern as Tropics Heat Up

A disturbance north of Hispaniola continues to move slowly northwest and currently has a 50 percent chance for tropical development in the next five days.

Computer models indicate the system could become a tropical depression by Friday and then perhaps Tropical Storm Humberto by Sunday.

It’s moving towards us, and while it likely won’t develop until it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, it will bring us an increased chance of rainfall this weekend

On and off rain, with partly to mostly cloudy skies is expected. Could see 1 to 2 inches of rain, locally heavier amounts possible in isolated areas.