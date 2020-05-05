Nicolas Cage to star as Joe Exotic in limited TV series

Joe Shreibvogel has arrived, Academy Award winning actor Nicholas Cage will star as the quixotic Joe Exotic in a TV miniseries about the colorful wild animal owner made famous by the “Tiger King” docuseries.

It will be the first time Cage has dabbleed in television. His career in film has ranged from characters in movies including “Leaving Las Vegas,” for which he won an Oscar, “Moonstruck” and “National Treasure.”

CBS Television Studios is one the producers of the limited, eight-part project which will explore how Joe Shreibvogel became Joe Exotic.

It is based on the Texas Monthly magazine article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” by Leif Reigstad.

Netflix’s “Tiger King” has made Joe Exotic an object of fascination and controversy. He is now known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage and is serving a federal prison sentence for his conviction in a murder-for-hire plot against Tampa resident Carole Baskin and for animal abuse.