Nicole Kidman honors daughter Faith's 9th birthday

ABC/Image Group LANicole Kidman celebrated their daughter's birthday Sunday with a gorgeous throwback photo.

Kidman turned to Instagram to share a beautiful black and white throwback photo of her and husbandKeith Urban's daughter, Faith Margaret, that shows Nicole holding baby Faith in her arms as they both cast serene looks at the camera.

She also shares a snap of Faith's birthday cake covered in chocolate frosting and decorated with pink candles, with the words "Happy 9th Birthday Faith" written in pink frosting.

"Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx," the Big Little Lies star writes in the caption.

Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild was among the many people who left congratulatory comments on the post, along with Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon who remarked "stunning!!" Gwyneth Paltrow and model Naomi Campbell also left comments.

