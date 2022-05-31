Nicole Kidman introduces herself as “Nicole Urban” at Keith Urban’s Las Vegas show

ABC

Keith Urban had a special guest join him in Las Vegas this weekend.

The crowd at the final night of his 2022 residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace got the ultimate treat when Keith’s Academy Award-winning wife, Nicole Kidman, came out on stage.

Keith greeted his wife with a hug and a kiss as he jokingly asked, “What’s your name?” The actress sheepishly replied, “Nicole Urban,” which sent the crowd into a frenzy. “Oh cool!” the country star said excitedly.

But Nicole was also there on a specific mission. “I want to get your jacket, you put it on the floor,” she informed him as they walked across the stage hand-in-hand to retrieve the black jacket. “She literally said, ‘Don’t lose that jacket.’ I’m like, ‘How am I going to lose the jacket?’ And it’s gone,” Keith confirmed.

After retrieving it from his guitar player, Keith helped his wife put on the jacket. Nicole blew a kiss and flashed a heart symbol to the fans before walking off stage.

“Just a Saturday night in Las Vegas,” Keith said with a smile.

The hit singer added five more shows to his Vegas residency after Adele had to postpone her residency at Caesars Palace last minute. Keith will launch his Speed of Now World Tour on June 17 in Tampa, Florida.

