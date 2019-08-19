Nightmare Black Vultures Destroy WPB Vacation Home

(West Palm Beach, FL) — A Florida vacation home in the exclusive Ibis Golf and Country Club is nearly uninhabitable after being overtaken by dozens of federally protected black vultures.

The owners, the Casimanos from New York, have moved their family back up north because the vultures have taken up residence at their $700-thousand West Palm Beach house, vomiting and pooping all over the property. Experts say the unique vultures throw up as a form of self-defense to scare away predators.

According the couple, the birds have destroyed the pool and screen enclosures making the home smell “like a thousand rotting corpses.”

The Casimanos fear for the safety of their small children around the destructive birds.

A neighbor says many of the vultures became trapped in her pool enclosure, violently tearing each other apart when they could not find a way out.

The Home Owner’s Association says another neighbor has been feeding the birds and has been cited and fined, but keeps feeding them anyway.

Most property owners have very few options when their place is taken over by the federally protected birds.