Nightmare Storm over PBIA Spawns EF-0 Tornado, More Severe Storms Likely Today

Yesterday three storm cells converged into one and produced an explosive line of thunderstorms over Palm Beach International Airport.

And the National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down near Haverhill Road damaging a tree shortly before 4:00 yesterday afternoon.

National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado hit Haverhill Thursday after strong storms blew through Palm Beach County https://t.co/CsHcn8GmZR — WPTV (@WPTV) July 26, 2019

The lightning was also extremely severe.

We have a 40 percent chance of more dangerous storms this afternoon as we heat up into the 90’s.