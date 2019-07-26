Nightmare Storm over PBIA Spawns EF-0 Tornado, More Severe Storms Likely Today

Yesterday three storm cells converged into one and produced an explosive line of thunderstorms over Palm Beach International Airport.
And the National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down near Haverhill Road damaging a tree shortly before 4:00 yesterday afternoon.

The lightning was also extremely severe.
We have a 40 percent chance of more dangerous storms this afternoon as we heat up into the 90’s.

