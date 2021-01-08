Niko Moon offers up an intimate outdoor performance with six-song 'Good Time Campfire Sessions' EP

RCA Records

Niko Moon puts an outdoorsy spin on the songs off his Good Time project with the just-released Good Time Campfire Sessions EP.



The tunes were recorded live around a campfire, with Niko accompanied solely by his guitarist, Jared Martin, and percussionist, Jon August. Together, the musicians offer up live versions of the track list on Good Time, an EP that originally came out in February of 2020.



Included in the Campfire Sessions version is the title track, which is currently a top-15 hit at country radio. The Campfire Sessions EP also includes a newer song, the romantic “Dance with Me,” bringing the total track list up to six songs.



In addition to being a rising star in his own right, Niko is also an in-demand songwriter who has seen his share of success penning tracks for other country artists. He’s credited as a writer on Dierks Bentley’s current single, “Gone,” and he also co-wrote “More Surprised Than Me,” one of the tracks on Morgan Wallen’s brand-new album, Dangerous.





By Carena Liptak

