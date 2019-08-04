Nine Dead in Dayton Mass Shooting

Another mass shooting in the last 24 hours has claimed the lives of nine people and injured 16. Police say this triggerman used a long gun open fire on a crowd of people within 24 hours of a horrific shooting in El Paso Texas that claimed 20 lives an injured 26.

Police say the shooting began at about 1AM this morning on East Fifth Street in the Oregon district of the city.

The shooter, who has not been identified, fired multiple rounds using a long gun, was killed by police outside of Ned Peppers Bar. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and had extra magazines.

Mayor Nan Whaley said that police responded to the shooting in less than a minute. The motive is unknown at this time

President Donald Trump, tweeted “The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!”

Victims have been treated at four different hospitals and it is believed that number is rising

Fortunately, Dayton olice were in the area and quickly shot the gunman dead to prevent further bloodshed. The motive is unknown.