Nine Dead in Downtown Dayton Mass Shooting

Nine people have been killed and 27 injured in a shooting in downtown Dayton.

Police say the shooting began at about 1AM this morning on East Fifth Street in the Oregon district of the city.

The shooter, who has not been identified, fired multiple rounds using a long gun, was killed by police outside of Ned Peppers Bar. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and had extra magazines.

Mayor Nan Whaley said that police responded to the shooting in less than a minute. The motive is unknown at this time

President Donald Trump, tweeted “The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!”

Victims have been treated at four different hospitals and it is believed that number is rising

This was the second mass shooting in less than 1 day. The first happened El Paso where 20 people were killed