No active shooter at mall in Boca Raton, Florida, police say

Thousands of shoppers at the Boca town center mall are being escorted out and their emotions are running high after reports of an active shooter. At this hour Boca Raton police will not say if a shooting occurred, but there is no active shooter.

The latest word from Boca Raton police is that while they cannot confirm that there was a shooting, one person was injured and suffered trauma. That person has been transported to the hospital.

Officers were positioned at the mall so responded immediately to the call of shots fired. They were able to locate the injured man in the food court within seconds.

The Boca town center mall remains on lockdown and the SWAT team remains at the scene. More than 1000 people are still in the mall and the police are continuing to investigate. Another news conference is scheduled for 8 PM.

iStock(BOCA RATON, Fla.) — There is no active shooter at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, Florida, according to police.

Officers responded to the mall after receiving reports of a shots fired Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet by the Boca Raton Police Department.

Police asked residents to avoid the area and shelter in place.

A video posted to Twitter shows multiple police officers walking toward the mall as alarmed shoppers hurry toward the parking lot.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Swat Team going in for active shooter #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/bttJQsKLpA — Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) October 13, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

