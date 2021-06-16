No “Broken Heart” for Maddie & Tae, as they celebrate their hit single’s new double platinum status

William Hamilton

Maddie & Tae are continuing to celebrate milestones for their chart-topping single, “Die from a Broken Heart.” The song recently achieved RIAA Double Platinum status, and Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr celebrated with new commemorative plaques.

The singers gathered with their longtime band mates Jeremy Little, Colton Thomas, Shane Smith and Dave Lapsley, all of whom have made their new accomplishment even more special.

“These guys have been on this wild ride with us and they believed in us even when we may have doubted ourselves. We are a family!” notes Taylor.

“Broken Heart” hit the top of the country charts back in August of 2020, after a 54-week climb. It marked the longest journey to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart by a female act in the chart’s 30-year history.

This spring, Maddie & Tae sent their new single, “Woman You Got,” to radio. Both members of the duo had a hand in writing the track, which they say is among the most autobiographical songs they’ve ever written.

