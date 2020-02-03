No "Heartache Medication" needed, as Jon Pardi claims his latest number one

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesThis week, Jon Pardi kicks off the month of February with his fourth career number one, as "Heartache Medication" rises to the top of the country chart.

For the California native, it's not a bad way to start 2020.

"It’s country. It’s fun. It’s upbeat, and I love the song," Jon says. "I love how country it is. I love that the fiddle kicks it off. For a new decade, [I love] kicking [it] off [with] a song with a fiddle and keeping it more on the low-key country side."

The "Heartache on the Dance Floor" hitmaker doesn't take his number ones for granted. In fact, he was pretty stoked to have the second-most-popular country song in the nation.

"Even getting to number two has been an awesome way to kick off the new decade," he reflects. "So that’s probably the biggest thing for me, is putting a new record out and getting all the way to two."

"And [I'm] just getting ready for the next single and getting ready for touring," he adds. "And it’s all coming together.

So far, Jon hasn't revealed what his next radio song will be. Right now, he's also climbing the chart with his duet with Thomas Rhett, "Beer Can't Fix," which appears on TR's Center Point Road record.

Jon has at least one more major event ahead in 2020. He's set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Summer Duncan in Montana in May. The two got engaged back in October during Jon's sold-out show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

