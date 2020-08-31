No, Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn did not get married

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In case you were wondering and/or concerned, no, Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn didn’t actually get married.

Over the weekend, the “Bawitdaba” rocker and the country icon both attended a vow renewal ceremony held by mutual friends. In a Facebook post recounting the event, Lynn claimed that she and Kid tied the knot themselves.

“My boy Kid Rock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married,” Lynn wrote. “Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now!”

While it seemed clear to some that Lynn was joking, others took her seriously, and responded with congratulations. After all, this is 2020 — a Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn marriage wouldn’t even sniff the top-10 strangest things that have happened this year.

To clear up all the confusion, 88-year-old Lynn shared an update on Monday afternoon, clarifying that she and Rock aren’t really married.

“Well, it didn’t last long, y’all, but it sure was fun!” she added. “I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke — Kid Rock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast.”

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.