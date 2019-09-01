No More Anthem-Kneeling for Stills in Dolphin Uniform, TRADED

A massive trade and good riddance….

The Texans are trading two first-round picks plus a second-rounder to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, per sources informed of the deal.

The Dolphins also receive special teamer Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julie’n Davenport in the deal, while the Texans recoup fourth- and sixth-round picks, per the NFL.

Stills appeared on his way out of Miami following open critiques of owner Stephen Ross hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump and criticizing hip-hop mogul Jay-Z’s social justice partnership with the NFL. In discussing his reasoning for playing eight straight Jay-Z songs at a camp practice after Stills’ comments, Dolphins coach Brian Flores cited the receiver’s disappointing play.

All the signs had pointed to the Dolphins potentially cutting Stills. Instead, they jettisoned him a package with Tunsil to Houston.