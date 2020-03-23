No More Beaches or Boating in Florida due to Coronavirus

The numbers of COVID-19 infections continue to rise with more than 335-thousand cases worldwide, 81-thousand in China and 60-thousand in Italy. The United States is third with 33-thousand.

As of last night Florida has 1007 positive cases of coronavirus, with 13 deaths, one in Palm Beach County of an 88 year old man.

Florida is closing the state’s nearly 200 state parks, boat ramps, marinas and trails, effective today. This after a huge party of boaters gathered in the waters off Boca Raton over the weekend.

Boca boaters

Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Miami Dade today for the opening of a huge drive thru testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.