“No one did it quite like him”: Keith Urban, Brad Paisley mourn the loss of guitar pioneer Eddie Van Halen

As the rock world mourns the death of pioneering Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, two country stars who are also known for their skilled guitar work turned out to pay their respects.



Those are Brad Paisley and Keith Urban, whose skills on the instrument are arguably some of the best in country music. And though they may not have shared a genre with the late musical master, both Brad and Keith reflected on social media this week that they considered themselves students of Van Halen’s craft.

“I loved everything about the fire and style he brought to the guitar. I studied him, heck everybody did,” Brad wrote. “We all wanted to play just like him. But no one did it quite like him.”

In a social media post of his own, Keith reflected on the legacy that Van Halen leaves behind.



“There are lots of great guitar players in the world, but very VERY few true innovators. People who seem to have arrived from a far distant planet, and who bring a completely new color to the rainbow,” Keith said. “Eddie Van Halen was this and so much more.”

His death, Keith added, was a devastating loss for the rock legend’s family, his friends, fans and the guitarists who learned from him.



“…From players like me, all over the world who never got to meet him, I say THANK YOU EDDIE,” he continued.

Keith and Brad weren’t the only country stars to mark the loss of the rock legend: Kenny Chesney also paid tribute to him on social media, where he shared a memory of a time he got to perform alongside Van Halen onstage.

Van Halen died Tuesday of cancer at the age of 65.

