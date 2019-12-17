No stadium, no problem: You can "Chillax" in amphitheaters with Kenny Chesney in 2020

Allister Ann

Allister Ann Kenny Chesney is returning to stadiums in 2020, but if you want to see him in a more intimate setting -- well, relatively intimate -- here's some good news: He just announced 18 amphitheater shows as well.

Those smaller shows on Kenny's Chillaxification tour will feature his friends Michael Franti & Spearhead, and kick off May 7 in West Palm Beach, Florida's Coral Sky Amphitheater, the same venue where he launched his headlining career years ago. The amphitheater dates will be threaded among the stadium dates, which begin April 18 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“As crazy and awesome as the stadium shows are -- and there’s nothing like them -- there is a vibe to the amphitheater shows that only happens in those places,” Kenny says in a statement. “You look out at the lawn, you see everybody coming together, singing the songs -- and it’s this community that feels so close.”

Tickets go on sale January 24 for select cities, via Live Nation's Country Megaticket, at Megaticket.com. Other cities will go on sale individually.

The final amphitheater date will be August 26 in Columbia, Maryland, while the entire Chillaxification tour wraps up August 29 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

As for the difference in the stadium shows and the smaller shows, Kenny says, "We make sure we play all the same songs, but there’s a looseness in the amphitheaters -- and with only two acts, there’s also a different kind of intensity. Bringing Michael Franti & Spearhead is going to keep the energy up in a big way, and No Shoes Nation is going to really love them.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.