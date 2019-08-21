NO THREAT TO LAND: Tropical Storm Chantal Develops in North Atlantic

Chantal has developed…in the North Atlantic…she is the third named storm of this year’s hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Chantal is about 485 miles southeast of Nova Scotia in Canada.

Tropical Storm #Chantal Advisory 1: Tropical Storm Chantal Forms Over the Far North Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2019

#Chantal has formed in the North Atlantic, south of Newfoundland. It is the 3rd named storm of the 2019 #hurricane season. The Atlantic went from July 15 – August 19 with 0 named storms – the first hurricane season to do so since 1982. pic.twitter.com/NKcwsLE59O — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 21, 2019



There’s no threat to land. Forecasters expect the storm to stay out at sea.