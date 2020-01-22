No time to Chillax: Kenny Chesney's finishing up his next record

Jill Trunnell

Jill TrunnellHe’s not giving away many details just yet, but Kenny Chesney’s teasing that his next record is on the way.

The superstar “seems to be getting ready to finish his first full-on album for Warner Music Nashville,” a new press release teases, revealing that Kenny’s been recording “over the last 18 months in Nashville, Key West, Malibu, and on the road.”

“Rather than just churn out a record, because it was time, I wanted to give myself the opportunity to just get inside the music,” Kenny says. “I’m always looking and listening, and this time getting to record in the moment over the course of many, many months was incredible.”

The new record’s the follow-up to 2018’s Songs for the Saints, which was a benefit for the Virgin Islands in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

So far, Kenny’s most recent hit, “Tip of My Tongue,” which he wrote with Ed Sheeran, is all we’ve heard from the new record. He kicks off his Chillaxification Tour 2020 April 18 in Dallas, Texas.

