"Nobody But You": Blake and Gwen launch their first single together

Warner Music Nashville Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are taking their romance to the airwaves: Their new duet, “Nobody But You” is Blake’s new single.

“I don’t wanna live without you/I don’t wanna even breathe,” they sing on the track from Fully Loaded: God’s Country. “I don’t wanna dream about you/I wanna wake up with you next to me.”

Blake explains how he found the song.

“I was at The Voice compound and [songwriter] Shane McAnally is on [the NBC show] Songland, so they were there doing some cross-promotion,” Blake recalls. “Shane came to my trailer and said, ‘Man, I got a song for you'....I told him to send it to [Gwen] as I was being called to set.”

Coincidentally, Blake’s producer Scott Hendricks also emailed him the song. Then came the moment he and Gwen both knew they had to record it.

“One day, I was driving with Gwen and I said, ‘Hey let’s listen to that song from Shane, because Scott sent it to me too -- it must be pretty incredible,’” Blake continues.

“When I heard it, I was just floored. I realized how important that song was for me and where I am in my life right now.”

“I just think it’s magical,” he adds. “I literally think it’s [as] important of a song as I’ve ever recorded.”

Blake and Gwen are set to perform together at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, where Blake’s nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “God’s Country.”

