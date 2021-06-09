“Nobody’s More Country” than Blanco Brown in his upcoming, hometown-proud new song

J.Kaviar/BBR Music Group

Blanco Brown is counting down the days until he drops his new song, “Nobody’s More Country,” on June 18. Prior to release day, the singer-songwriter will give a live performance of the tune during the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night.

“Nobody’s More Country” draws from his native Georgia roots, Blanco explains, as well as the feeling of homecoming he gets from country music, wherever he finds it.

“I’ve been all around the world and have seen people of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds uniting over their love of country music — the music that ties us together,” the singer reflects. “It’s the sound of home. It’s the sound of my Georgia heart. It’s hard to imagine anybody loving it more than me.”

“Nobody’s More Country” also is the first song Blanco will release since his September 2020 motorcycle accident, which required hours of surgery to address his life-threatening injuries and weeks in the ICU. The singer made his first public appearance post-accident at the 2021 ACM Awards, where he shared his excitement at getting back to music and performing.

In March, Blanco had a number-one hit courtesy of “Just the Way,” his duet with Parmalee.

