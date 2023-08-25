Calling all friends & family of Breast Cancer Survivors!

Nominations are open for the 2024 Warriors in Pink for the West Palm Beach Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk!

Nominations are due by September 15th!

Warriors In Pink are breast cancer survivors who serve as ambassadors for the 2024 West Palm Beach Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk. Warriors in Pink are asked to:

Form a fund-raising team & sign up as a survivor for the 2024 West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk

Serve as an ambassador of the MORE THAN PINK Walk and Susan G. Komen, helping to promote the event and encourage fundraising.

Promote the MORE THAN PINK Walk on personal social media (if applicable). Warriors will be provided with social media messaging which they can use or create their own content.

Be a potential spokesperson for the MORE THAN PINK Walk in media interviews.

Share certain aspects of your personal journey in the media, social content, and at public events.

Participate in a group and individual photo shoot and work with the communications team on content that will be created to help promote you as a Warrior in Pink.

Attend 2024 the West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk, on January 27, 2024, at Meyer Amphitheatre

2024 Warrior_Nomination_Form