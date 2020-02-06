Not everybody tours non-stop, but "Some People Do," like Old Dominion

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAOld Dominion kicks off their 2020 tour tonight, and they're prepared for a bit of a chilly reception -- not from their crowds, but from the climate. That's because they're starting in Kennewick, Washington, before playing a dozen dates across Canada.

"We're gonna try not to freeze our a**** off," Matthew Ramsey jokes, as the rest of the band howls. "We're excited. You know, we tour nonstop. It's funny. I think a lot of other artists have a break in between their tours, and ours sort of bleed into the next one."

Perhaps it's no coincidence that arguably the hardest-working band in country music is also the reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year, two years running. And all their success seems to be laced with a good deal of humility and gratitude.

"Canada, first of all, has been incredible to us," Matthew reflects. "It's crazy that we're going up there and playing arenas in Canada, so that's gonna be really fun."

"And hopefully that trickles down into the States too," he adds. "So we're just fortunate that people want to buy tickets, and see us play."

After a March trip to Europe to play the C2C Festival, OD will set their U.S. dates in motion May 5 in Key West, Florida, with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce joining them along the way.

But that's not what makes Old Dominion one of the busiest band in the business. They'll also be playing fairs and festivals and spending the summer with longtime tour mate Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification stadium dates.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion has just released their Thomas Rhett co-write, "Some People Do," as the latest single from their self-titled third album.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.