“Not Yet”: Brett Young teases new music on the way

Brett Young has new music up his sleeve, and he’s gearing up to share it soon: This week, the singer is teasing “Not Yet,” a new song set to arrive on Friday.

Brett hasn’t provided many details about his next song, other than its title and the single cover image of himself gazing off into the distance against a backdrop of a pink sunset. In his post, the singer tags the location as Palm Springs, California.

When the song arrives, it’ll be the latest addition to a hot streak of number-one hits, following his seventh single, “Lady.”

“Lady” is inspired by his wife, Taylor, and baby daughter, Presley. Soon, there will be a third little “Lady” in the mix: Brett and Taylor are expecting their second child, also a girl, this summer.

Like “Lady,” many of Brett’s hits have been inspired by his personal and family life, and his relationship with his wife. It remains to be seen if “Not Yet” continues that trend.

