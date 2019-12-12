"Notice": Thomas Rhett takes 'Center Point Road' on tour in 2020

The Valory Music Co.

The Valory Music Co.Thomas Rhett will kick off next year’s The Center Point Road Tour May 29 with two nights in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Cole Swindell and HARDY will join him on the trek, though Cole will miss the first two shows.

The first tickets go on sale Friday, January 24, as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.

You can check out TR’s performance Wednesday night of the Center Point Road track, “Notice,” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert online. On Sunday, he pays tribute to Sesame Street on The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which start at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Thomas Rhett’s 2020 The Center Point Road Tour:

5/29,30 -- Gilford, NH, Bank of NH Pavilion

6/5 -- Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center

6/6 -- Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

6/7 -- Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

6/11 -- Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

6/12 -- Burgettstown, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

6/19 -- Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

6/20 -- West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheater

7/9 -- Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

7/10 -- Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

7/11 -- Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

7/16 -- Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/17 -- St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/23 -- Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheater

7/24 -- Boise, ID, Idaho Center Amphitheater

7/30 -- Sacramento, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre

7/31 -- Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/7 -- Phoeniz, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/8 -- Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

8/21 -- Bangor, ME, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

8/22 -- Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre

8/23 -- Canandaigua, NY, CMAC

8/27 -- Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/28 -- Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

8/29 -- Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.