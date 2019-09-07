Nova Scotia preparing for #HurricaneDorian

Rain and winds are beginning to pick up in southeastern Canada because of Hurricane Dorian, Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center says Dorian could make landfall in Nova Scotia as either a Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane later this evening.

The latest predictions from Friday night say it would likely be centered near Halifax.

The region should see sustained winds close to 40 miles-per-hour, with gusts in over 90.

Four to six inches of rainfall tonight has the potential to cause flash flooding.

Dorian is expected to move out of the area by Sunday afternoon.