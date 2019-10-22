NTSB releases final report on FIU bridge collapse

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report on the FIU bridge collapse that left six people dead and ten others injured in Miami on March 15, 2018.

NTSB officials held a hearing about the results Tuesday, where its staff of engineers and investigators presented evidence that the bridge’s “catastrophic failure” stemmed from a flawed design with “significant errors.”

NTSB officials not only blamed design errors for the tragedy but also faulted “Florida International University, the Florida Department of Transportation and the project’s engineers and contractors for failing to exercise independent judgment, or even common sense, in leaving the busy road underneath the bridge open while a construction crew performed emergency work.”

An NTSB official reiterated the findings of the investigation that FDOT engineers failed to listen to warnings about cracks in the bridge before the collapse.

The cracks were “screaming that there was something definitely wrong with this bridge, and yet no one was listening,” said NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt.

The investigation has officially come to an end, but the case may be far from over.

According to The Miami Herald, the NTSB’s ruling may influence whether Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle plans to file criminal negligence charges against the project team for its decision to treat the cracks the bridge as minor.

