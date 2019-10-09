NTSB reveals shocking new details in deadly FIU bridge collapse

A report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Tuesday is revealing new details about the deadly FIU bridge collapse.

On March 15, 2018, six people were killed when a newly built pedestrian bridge in Miami suddenly collapsed onto the pavement below.

The NTSB latest report shows the design company, FIGG, blames the construction company MCM for not following FDOT specifications on bridge construction.

But MCM has disputed those claims, saying the bridge suffered from design errors and miscommunication between FIGG and the contractor.

Additionally, the report reveals that an FDOT engineer failed to listen to a second voicemail warning about cracks in the bridge before the collapse.

After nearly two years, the NTSB’s investigation is soon coming to an end.

The NTSB is expected to discuss the findings at an October 22 public board meeting that’s intended to determine the probable cause of the collapse.