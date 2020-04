As of Wednesday evening, Florida has 7,773 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Of those, Palm Beach County has 616 cases. It also has the most deaths of any county in the state at this point, with 22 fatalities.

Broward has 1,348 cases and 13 deaths, while Miami-Dade has the most confirmed cases in the state, with 2,202, and seven deaths.

Overall, there are 213, 372 cases and 4,757 deaths across the country.