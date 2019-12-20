NWS Predicts Stormy, Windy Weekend for Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County can expect wet weather through the weekend before we dry out as Christmas approaches, according to the National Weather Service.

A low-pressure system that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico could cause storms and tornadoes in South Florida beginning on Saturday. The NWS in Miami predicts we will see severe storms, heavy rain and flooding through Sunday.

East winds of 15 mph are expected throughout weekend, with high gusts into the low 30s on Saturday night. Wind speeds should fall on Sunday morning to a high between 10 and 15 mph.

Marine conditions will include wind speeds as high as 35 knots all weekend. The weather service issued a gale watch for the Atlantic that began Thursday night, and advises that the risk of rip currents in the ocean will remain high into next week.

NWS meteorologist Larry Kelly says waves will remain in the range of 7 to 9 feet during the weekend, before subsiding early next week.

Another cold front is forecast to reach our region Monday morning, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s near Lake Okeechobee. Temperatures along the Atlantic coast should be warmer, with the high Monday expected to be in the 70s.

The cold front will extend into Tuesday. Morning temperatures are predicted to be in the upper 50s and low 60s, rising to the 70s as the day progresses. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day should remain sunny.