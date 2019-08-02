NWS: Tropical Wave to Bring Rain, Possible Flooding to South FL

A tropical wave that is approaching Florida from the southeast is forecast to bring gusty winds, widespread rainfall of six to eight inches in many areas of our region, and potential flooding beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Meteorologists do not expect the system to develop into a tropical depression or storm.

Still, South Florida Water Management District officials announced on Wednesday that they were lowering canals in anticipation of the heavy rain. They also asked residents to make sure storm drains are cleared of any debris.

Rain chances for Friday are up to 70 percent, with thunderstorms likely. There is an 80 percent chance of rain during Saturday, diminishing to 50 percent in the evening. Lightning will also be a concern through the weekend, according to forecasters.

The disturbance the NHC has been tracking for the past few days is moving across the NW Bahamas, producing disorganized showers & t'storms. While development is not expected, it may bring heavy rains to the #FloridaKeys and South Florida today and tomorrow. #flwx #KeyWest pic.twitter.com/HjgPkRpKjC — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) August 1, 2019

A statement from the National Weather Service reads, “We’ll need to keep an eye on this given the possibility of rotating storms producing a tornado or waterspout. That said, the primary hazard associated with the tropical wave still appears to be heavy rainfall with attending risk for localized flooding.”

In addition, a new moon is increasing the threat of flooding, due to a gravitational pull that could create above average tides. High tides, when combined with rain, could flood coastal streets. High tides are expected on Friday at 9:34 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave building in the far Atlantic now has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next five days, as it continues to move west-northwest at around 15 mph. It was located about 1,000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Thursday, with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It is expected to form into a tropical depression over the weekend, as it moves into a more favorable environment. If that happens, the system would be named Chantal.