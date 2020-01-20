NWS: Wind Chill Advisory Possible for Interior Parts of South FL, 40s at the Coast

Time to break out the jackets, sweaters, and extra blankets….for a few days, at least.

A powerful cold front coming across South Florida through Monday will cause temperatures to plummet overnight into the 40s along the coast and into the 30s inland, where a wind chill advisory is possible.

The front is forecast to put daytime highs on Tuesday at around 65 degrees in West Palm Beach.

By Wednesday morning, we’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s at the coast and the mid-40s in the western communities.

Areas north and west of Lake Okeechobee could also feel temperatures in the upper 30s, and meteorologists with the National Weather Service say a wind chill advisory could be necessary.

“While frost is not expected to be a concern since winds should stay around 10 mph or more overnight, a wind chill advisory will be possible for some of the interior portions of the area,” Miami meteorologists said in their Monday forecast.

A wind chill advisory is issued whenever the feels-like temperature is 35 degrees or less and winds are above 5 mph for three hours or more.

Jan 20 @ 4:40 AM – Showers should diminish this morning as the cold front moves through. Drier, cooler air will move into the region this week. Take a look at the forecast temperatures coming up! #flwx pic.twitter.com/88zV6Cir4J — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 20, 2020

The front will bring with it just a 20 percent chance of showers on Monday, and partly sunny to sunny skies through Tuesday. A chance of showers will return on Wednesday.

The normal daytime high for this time of year in our region is 75 degrees, with an overnight low of 57.

Northwest winds coming behind Monday’s front will increase winds on Tuesday, with gusts as high as 22 mph along the coast, in addition to hazardous ocean conditions and a high risk of rip currents at Palm Beach County beaches.

Temperatures will begin to warm up again on Wednesday, with winds shifting from the east and a high near 70.