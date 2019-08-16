NY Bomb Squad Clears Pressure Cookers as “Non-explosive”

A pair of suspicious pressure cookers shut down the Fulton Street subway station this morning. They were reported by a 911 caller.
The station was evacuated out of “an abundance of caution,” The NYPD’s Bomb Squad responded.
Police and the bomb squad announced at 8:15 that the packages were not dangerous and did not contain explosives.

There would be an increased police presence in the area near Fulton and William streets as cops investigate.

