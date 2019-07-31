NY lawmakers propose bill to make police water-dousing a felony

A couple of lawmakers are looking to make it a felony in the state of New York to toss or dump water on police officers.

The measure, introduced by Assemblymen Mike LiPetri and Michael Reilly, comes after several videos of people dousing police officers with water have gone viral over the summer.

“This is disgraceful,” Assemblyman LiPetri said of the incidents. “The men and women in blue are people in our neighborhoods. Let us not forget that these officers took a sacred oath.”

LiPetri added, “We believe it is time that we return to a society that understands the fundamental belief in right versus wrong.”

The proposal would mean violators could face one to four years in prison.

