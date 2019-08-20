NY Post: Jeffrey Epstein Signed a Will Two Days Before his Death, See Death Photo Here

Two days before Jeffrey Epstein’s body was found hanging inside his Manhattan prison cell, he reportedly signed his will.

The New York Post reports the document was filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands where the former hedge fund manager owned two islands.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein signed will just two days before suicide https://t.co/Qu53ngCfSR pic.twitter.com/UuK42riKas — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2019

The 66-year-old was worth almost $600-million when he died, which is 18 million more than he claimed in court papers while trying to get released on bail on federal sex trafficking charges.

Most of the money is tied up in property, but Epstein reportedly had $56 million in cash.

Meanwhile Manhattan federal prosecutors have asked a judge to toss Epstein’s criminal case in light of his death.

Epstein was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving young girls when he was found hanged in his cell on August 10th.

Court documents show Epstein’s only heir is his brother Mark and he has named two of his attorneys as executors to his will.