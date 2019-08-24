NY ‘Red Flag’ gun-control legislation goes into effect

The Florida-based ‘Red Flag’ which allows law enforcement agencies to seize firearms from individuals they believe may pose a threat to themselves or others has gone into effect in the state of New York on Saturday.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO) measure, among other gun control laws, in February to prevent gun violence following the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The legislation allows a law enforcement agency to petition a judge to force someone they believe is a threat to surrender their firearms for a period not to exceed a year.

A judge will decide whether to grant a temporary ERPO on the same day the petition is filed, according to the New York State Unified Court System.

A judge will then provide a hearing date for the individual to decide if a final ERPO will be ordered.

Cuomo called the legislation “a big step forward” for commonsense gun control.

“There is a solution, and we have six years of history to show that the planet does not stop spinning, people don’t lose guns, it doesn’t bankrupt an industry,” Cuomo said in February at a state Capitol news conference.

The Florida law has been thrown into the spotlight in the wake of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Earlier this month, it was reported that President Trump is considering making the bipartisan legislation federal law to combat mass shootings in the US.

