NYT: Fake Video of President Trump Attacking Media Played During Doral Conference

A fake video depicting President Trump shooting, stabbing, and assaulting media personalities and political opponents was reportedly played in the vicinity of a conference for his supporters at his Miami resort recently. So far it’s not clear who was responsible for the video that was not played in the main ballroom.

Donald Trump Junior, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were all scheduled to speak at the conference hosted by American Priority at Trump National Doral Miami. None has seen the video.

This was shown at Trumps Doral resort… Time to take America back from republicans cold dead hands… https://t.co/38Sp6H1Q1r — Buddy Ray Williams S (@s_buddyluv60) October 14, 2019

According to the New York Times:

The video, which was shown at Trump’s National Doral Miami during a three-day conference held by American Priority, includes the logo for Trump’s 2020 reelection bid and showcases a series of internet memes, the Times reported. One part of the video, the Times said, shows a fake Trump’s head edited onto the body of a man opening fire in the “Church of Fake News” on a group whose faces were edited to appear as a group of Trump critics and news organizations.

According to the Times, the clip ends with Trump driving a stake into the head of a person who has the CNN logo for a face before standing and smiling as he looks around. The clip appears to be edited from a church massacre scene in the 2014 movie “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” the Times reported.

So far the video has not been independently verified as of Sunday night and the contents have not been shared.

“Sadly, this is not the first time that supporters of the President have promoted violence against the media in a video they apparently find entertaining — but it is by far and away the worst. The images depicted are vile and horrific,” CNN said in a statement Sunday night. “The President and his family, the White House, and the Trump campaign need to denounce it immediately in the strongest possible terms. Anything less equates to a tacit endorsement of violence and should not be tolerated by anyone.”