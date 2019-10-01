October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the New Country 103.1 team is coming together to raise awareness about early detections of breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Facts:

About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point.

It is the second most common kind of cancer in women

Every 2 minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. 1 woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.

Over 2.8 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the United States today.

How can you make a difference?

Help us spread the word about mammograms. We want to encourage communities and individuals to get involved!

Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach is a Proud Sponsor of Susan G. Komen Florida & the 2020 Race for the Cure.

Click here to register for the 2020 Race for the Cure or to make a donation to Suan G. Komen South Florida!

October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month Turns Palm Beach County Pink

Komen Florida Announces a Number of Exciting Community Events

It is not just about wearing pink to raise awareness for breast cancer. October is a time to celebrate breast cancer warriors, it is a time to learn about the progress being made in the fight against the disease, and it is a time to do what we can to help the 1 in 8 women, and the countless number of men, who face a breast cancer diagnosis during their lifetime.

During October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Susan G. Komen Florida has partnered with a number of business and organizations to provide information on what Komen is doing to combat the progression of the disease and access to education and will feature a calendar of events with a number of one-day give backs and month-long local specials to help support Komen’s efforts.

As Florida’s first responders to breast cancer, Susan G. Komen Florida in the last year has expanded its Treatment Assistance Program so patients do not have to choose between treatment or food on the table. The organization has enacted a county-wide Community Breast Health Navigation program that has reached more than 2,000 women in just eighteen months and is working to advocate for better health care and health care options for women throughout the state.

Additionally, Komen announced $26 million in funding for new research projects that focus on metastatic breast cancer, developing new, more-effective treatments, and addressing disparities in breast cancer outcomes. This helps to focus on key areas that will help achieve the Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50 percent by 2026. To support these efforts, many Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019 opportunities to get involved in the efforts are free while others have a small, suggested donation.

Komen’s BigWigs campaign engages corporate and community leaders across Florida to serve as representatives in the fight against breast cancer. During the six-week campaign that began September 16th and concludes Friday, October 25th, each BigWig is working to raise a minimum of $1,000, monies that will be used to ensure access to essential breast health services and education programs, and support research to find the cures for breast cancer. Through this program, 75% of funds raised remain local to help fund breast cancer initiatives for those in our communities.

Downtowns Go Pink encourages patrons to visit participating local restaurants and stores throughout the month to light up Palm Beach County from Delray Beach to Jupiter in support of Komen Florida during October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For the third year, Palm Beach County cities will become destination hot spots by offering special discounts and items to help raise funds for life-saving breast cancer programs, and research to find a cure. Landmarks will be aglow in pink, mixologists will create rosy-hued cocktails, and there will be special shopping incentives and activities for supporters of all ages.

Participating Downtowns Go Pink businesses include Enerzy Exchange Yoga in Boca Raton who is donating 10% of class proceeds from their 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4th to Komen Florida. Sara Campbell in Delray Beach is donating 15% of sales on Tuesday, October 15th. Join hi yoga etc. on Saturday, October 19th for a 75-minute, all-levels vinyasa flow to align mind, body, and spirit while raising money to combat cancer. The $20 donation-based class is open to all levels. Jessie Boutique in Delray Beach will give back 10% of sales on Thursday, October 24th.

Several other local Downtowns Go Pink businesses are generously giving back all month long. Nothing Bundt Cakes in Palm Beach Gardens is offering an exclusive cake for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with $5 from each one donated to the cause. All proceeds from pink feathers and/or pink peekaboo color from Saltlight Salon in Lake Worth will benefit Susan G. Komen Florida. The Office and Tin Roof (both located in Delray Beach) will donate $1 from each specialty cocktail sold during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Blessed Boutique and Moxie stores at Downtown at the Gardens will donate 10% of sales all month long when customers mention Komen.Avenue Pottery in West Palm Beach will donate 10% of the sales of all “booby” themed pottery to Komen Florida for the entire month of October.

The Executive Women of the Palm Beaches (EWPB) Foundation is hosting a special physicians panel discussion and breakfast called “Breast Cancer Treatment: No Longer One Size Fits All”. The date is set for Thursday, October 3 with registration and breakfast beginning at 7:30 am in the first-floor atrium of Good Samaritan Medical Center. Featured panelists include breast cancer surgeon, Dr. John A.P. Rimmer and cancer genetics counselor and nurse practitioner, Cathy Marinak. Members of EWPBF can purchase tickets for $20; non-member pricing is $25. Tickets are available at ewpb.org/events. Sponsors include: Susan G. Komen Florida, Good Samaritan Medical Center, and Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute.

The Lilly Pulitzer Sip and Shop for Komen Florida is happening at The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens on Monday, October 14thfrom 3-7 p.m. Bring your friends and enjoy sips and sweets while shopping the new Resort 2019 arrivals knowing that 10% of all proceeds will be donated to the organization who is creating real-time access to care and support for women and men in need. Customers can “pre-shop” the event on Saturday and Sunday, October 12th and 13th.

October dates and corresponding Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019 countywide events are as follows:

October 3 rd – Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation Breakfast and Physicians Panel at Good Samaritan Medical Center 7-9 a.m. $20 members/$25 guests

7-9 a.m. $20 members/$25 guests October 3 rd – Living with Breast Cancer Support Group at Jupiter Medical Center 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. October 4 th – Breast Cancer Benefit Yoga Class at Enerzy Exchange Yoga (Boca Raton) 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. October 5 th – Create the Largest Human Pink Ribbon at Miromar Outlets 9 a.m.

9 a.m. October 5 th – Reps for the Cure at Kaizen Fitness Systems (Jupiter) 10-11 a.m. $25 donation

10-11 a.m. $25 donation October 10 th – Donor Town Hall Webinar 1 p.m.

1 p.m. October 14 h – Shop for a Cause at Lilly Pulitzer (Palm Beach Gardens) 3-7 p.m.

3-7 p.m. October 15 th – Sara Campbell (Delray Beach) 15% of sales give-back shopping event all day

15% of sales give-back shopping event all day October 19 th – Yoga for a Cause at hi yoga etc. (Atlantis) 4:30-5:45 p.m. $20 donation

4:30-5:45 p.m. $20 donation October 254h – Jessie Boutique (Delray Beach) 10% of sales give-back shopping event all day

To learn more about any of these events or happenings, or the work of Susan G. Komen Florida, please visit www.komenflorida.org or call (561) 514-3020.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.

About Susan G. Komen® and Komen Florida:

Komen Florida is helping fuel research, advocate for patients and support people facing breast cancer locally through a variety of direct patient-centered services and by collaborating with area providers to remove barriers and connect people to needed care across the state of Florida. For more information, call (561) 514-3020 or visit www.komenflorida.org.